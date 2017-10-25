Progress continues on high school construction

Auditorium progress

• Renovations to the auditorium continue to progress. It is anticipated this space will be completed in December. As part of the auditorium renovations, square footage is being added to the scene shop.

• This year's Home for the Holidays choir concert has been tentatively scheduled at St. Patrick's Church depending on the opening of the renovated auditorium. Details regarding the event will be posted on the school district's website.

Classroom addition and interior renovations

• Steel structure for the classroom addition is progressing with exterior stone likely to begin in November.

• The new cafeteria multi-purpose area, which is located in the deconstructed media center, will be completed and open for use by the end of December.

• Beginning in December, the west side science wing will begin renovations. As a result of these classrooms not being available for instruction, six temporary portable classrooms will be brought to the site in late November and used throughout the remainder of the school year. The portable classrooms will be placed in the northwest staff parking area. A temporary staff parking area will be constructed on the northeast side of the site. Student parking will remain the same. Once the portable classrooms are open, HHS will increase student passing time between classes as a result of the added distance students will need to walk to get to these classrooms.

• Beginning in December, the choir, band, and dance classrooms will begin renovation.

• The east gymnasium is scheduled for renovations and additional space in March or April 2018 depending on weather.

Stadium completion

• The new stadium track has been completed to meet the specifications that called for a dark blue color.

• The stadium plaza area that is currently gravel will be completed after the east gym addition and indoor running track are in place.

HMS open house

Hudson Middle School held its community open house Sept. 28. Presenters included HMS Principal Jim Dalluhn, student council members Blake Buchholz and Mallory Arndt, school board member Rob Brown, and District Superintendent Nick Ouellette.

The presenters thanked the community for their support and investment in this new space. The student presenters talked about how the new classroom space is being used and how proud they are of their new areas. Community members were able to tour the addition and renovated classrooms.

Information on the original HMS construction and additions was handed out to visitors. The original middle school was opened in September 1994. The building served 785 students in 152,000 square feet at a cost of $11,355,000. More space was added to HMS in 1997 and 2010. The current addition and renovations expand the building by 30,000 square feet at a cost of $8.7 million. The school serves more than 1,300 students.