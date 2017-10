Seventh-grade students recognized as Raiders of the Month were (from left to right): Eliza Patiiuk, Jackson O’Brien, Elijah Moua, Ellie Anderson, Mya Huppert, Jase Hadden and Katherine Grismore. Not pictured is Nick Hornung.

Sixth-grade students recognized as Raiders of the Month were (from left to right): James Quiney, Landon Ludeman, Caroline Sandorff, Justin Robey, Allison Dzioba, Thaddeus Johnson and Melanie Susa. Not pictured is Ciara Sorensen.

Eighth-grade students recognized as Raiders of the Month were Gabe Hockbein, Owen Marnell, Silvia Liberatore, Ella Soucy-Gosso, Kayla Jarppi, Aubrey Loe and Carol Villwock. Not pictured is Tanner Abram.

Several Hudson Middle School students were recognized as Raiders of the Month for September. The learning habit for September was "Striving for Accuracy" — desiring exactness, fidelity, perfection, elegance and craftsmanship. Students, parents and staff gathered for a celebration breakfast Oct. 13. Photos courtesy of Kelly Schroeder