Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Little Free Libraries bring health learning to elementary schools

    By Gretta Stark Today at 8:45 a.m.
    Lydia Kranz, 4, is shown with Katie Kranz (right), just after Lydia picked out a book from the Little Free Library. Each child at the event got to pick out a book of their own. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.1 / 4
    Each Hudson elementary school received a Little Free Library filled with kid-appropriate books that focus on health issues. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 2 / 4
    Hudson Pairie Elementary Principal Joe Behnke talks to students about the Little Free Library each Hudson elementary school is receiving as part of the Health Action book clubs. The "Health Action book clubs" are brought to Hudson through a partnership linking the Hudson School District with the Hudson Hospital Foundation and the Little Free Library nonprofit organization. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.3 / 4
    Little Free Library founder Todd Bol reads a story from the Hudson Prairie Elementary Little Free Library dedicated to the Health Action Book Club, to kids. The kids, and a group of grown-ups too, were gathered for a kick-off celebration held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Hudson Prairie Elementary School media center, 1400 Carmichael Road. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.4 / 4

    Each Hudson elementary school is receiving a Little Free Library as part of the Health Action book clubs.

    The "Health Action book clubs" are brought to Hudson through a partnership linking the Hudson School District with the Hudson Hospital Foundation and the Little Free Library nonprofit organization. 

    The aim is to get kids to read health-related books, talk about important health issues and take part in group projects to benefit the community. 

    Explore related topics:NewseducationLittle Free Libraryhudson school districtHudson Hospital FoundationHudsonwisconsin
    Gretta Stark

    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.

    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1048
    Advertisement