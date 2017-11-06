Lydia Kranz, 4, is shown with Katie Kranz (right), just after Lydia picked out a book from the Little Free Library. Each child at the event got to pick out a book of their own. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 1 / 4

Each Hudson elementary school received a Little Free Library filled with kid-appropriate books that focus on health issues. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.

Hudson Pairie Elementary Principal Joe Behnke talks to students about the Little Free Library each Hudson elementary school is receiving as part of the Health Action book clubs. The "Health Action book clubs" are brought to Hudson through a partnership linking the Hudson School District with the Hudson Hospital Foundation and the Little Free Library nonprofit organization. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.