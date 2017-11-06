Little Free Libraries bring health learning to elementary schools
1 / 4
2 / 4
3 / 4
4 / 4
Each Hudson elementary school is receiving a Little Free Library as part of the Health Action book clubs.
The "Health Action book clubs" are brought to Hudson through a partnership linking the Hudson School District with the Hudson Hospital Foundation and the Little Free Library nonprofit organization.
The aim is to get kids to read health-related books, talk about important health issues and take part in group projects to benefit the community.