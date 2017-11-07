Hudson Common Council briefs: Parking updates and more

Elizabeth Moline honored

Community Development administrative assistant Elizabeth Moline was recognized for her years of service to the city upon her retirement. She thanked her family, coworkers and community members who helped make her career and Hudson what it is.

"I will really miss it, but I will enjoy my retirement," she said.

Parking updates

In line with recommended changes to downtown parking, Chamber of Commerce President Blake Fry proposed a request for proposals for multi-space pay stations and other equipment for the city. The requests would be done through Rich and Associates, the same firm that recently conducted a parking survey and plan for the city.

This equipment would help increase revenue to the city, and keep parking and traffic circulating, Fry said.

"We want to move this forward, again, as quickly as we possibly can," Fry said.

The council approved the request for proposals with a cost of $7,500.

Hanley Road

As discussed at the last council meeting, the council approved a letter of engagement with Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) to look at traffic and pedestrian concerns on Hanley Road. City Engineer Tom Syfko said SEH was a good choice as it is currently involved in the corridor study of Carmichael Road that includes the intersection at Hanley Road. The cost is $8,750.

Land exchange

The council approved a land exchange between the city and Monarch Ventures for 811 First St. and 721 First St. The city exchanged 2,465 square feet of park property for 2,465 feet of private property. The swap would also include the addition of 14 public parking spaces by Monarch Ventures, and would eliminate existing public trail encroachment on private property.

Council Member Jim Webber said he was concerned about trading park land, especially with the city looking at a waterfront park update. Community Development Director Mike Johnson said he spoke with the waterfront study consultant, who said the proposal would not negatively affect the study.

Ordinance on resolutions

The council postponed discussion on an ordinance amending the type of resolutions the council would consider to its next meeting on Monday, Nov. 20. The ordinance was recommended for approval by the finance meeting earlier that evening.