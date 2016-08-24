Finance committee assesses performance review process

The Hudson finance committee decided that employee performance reviews would not have an impact on raises in 2017 at a special meeting on Aug. 18.

City Administrator Devin Willi brought the issue to the committee because the city needs a system in place to use performance reviews to help determine raises.

Mayor Rich O’Connor suggested the city hold off on using performance reviews until next year. More time would give the city and its departments the opportunity to work through the performance review process first with the intent of putting it into place — and tying it to pay increases — in the future.

Performance raises will take place at the end of the year this year, which will give department heads a chance to figure out who will conduct the reviews and to review job descriptions. Willi said the reviews include a ranking of unsatisfactory to exceeds expectations, rather than using a number system.

Across-the-board raises and raises based on years of service still will be given this year.

Willi will bring the performance review layout to the Common Council for approval.

Hudson city clerk resigns

The Hudson Common Council accepted the resignation of City Clerk LeAnne Addy at a special council meeting Friday morning.

Addy will be leaving for a position in Florida. Her last day will be Aug. 31.

Council Member Randy Morrissette requested an exit interview for Addy.

While the city looks for a new clerk, City Administrator Devin Willi will take on Addy’s duties.

In the past the city has advertised the position with a salary based on qualifications, but Willi suggested using a range with this listing. The council agreed. The job posting will have the same range as a current clerk listing with South River Falls, which is $57,000 - $67,000.