Hudson awards storm sewer contract

Zappa Brothers of Hudson will lead the City of Hudson’s 2016 storm sewer project after the Hudson Common Council approved its contract Sept. 6.

The bid initially came in higher than the estimated $123,000 due to two sections of the contract, said Public Works Director Tom Zeuli. The first was a conversion error in the amount of concrete needed for the project. That mistake brought the bid up about $11,600.

The second was the hydromulch used in the plan and the cost to install it. Zeuli said the mulch would be laid in small patches in several different areas throughout the project, leading to a higher install cost. Zeuli recommended switching from hydromulch to seeded mulch. This brings the cost down another $5,000.

Council Member Jim Webber said he was concerned with the mulch change because he has seen poor finish on the mulch in previous projects. Zeuli said this mulch will be in small areas and will be watered well.

The total bid from Zappa Brothers, with the changes, was $107,470. The project will be funded from the Storm Water Utility Collection System Maintenance budget.

In other business, the council:

Disallowed a claim from Emily Janisch. Janisch was present and said she was filing the claim in an attempt to come to a resolution without litigation. Her claim is in regards to an incident with the Hudson Police. Council Members Webber, John Hoggatt and Tom McCormick said they would like to find out more facts about the incident before disallowing the claim. City Attorney Catherine Munkittrick advised the council that disallowing was the recommendation of the city’s insurance company.

Continued discussion on flashing pedestrian crossing and speed signs on Vine Street.

Approved the sale of $1,885,000 general obligation promissory note.

Approved a request for exemption from county library tax.

Approved negotiating strategies for agreement with Hudson Hospital and St. Croix EMS, and for agreement for city property at 221 Commercial Street. Discusses the strategies in a closed session as well as properties at 2200 Carmichael Road and 1201 Livingstone Road.