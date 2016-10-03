City of Hudson reminds voters of election process

With the November election less than six weeks away, City of Hudson staff shared a number of reminders regarding the election that city residents should review.

Voters who reside in North Hudson, the Towns of Hudson, Troy or in neighboring towns should contact their clerk for voting information.

City Administrator Devin Willi said he encourages residents to register before Nov. 8.Election day registration is allowed and voters can vote that day once registered. However, registering prior to Election Day may reduce the time necessary to complete the voting process.

"Voters who wait until Election Day to register or re-register will have to complete the registration process before getting in line to vote,” Willi said. “Depending on the number of individuals registering, this could add 15 to 30 minutes or more to the time it takes to complete the voting process on Election Day."

Voters in the City of Hudson can register in person at Hudson City Hall, 505 Third Street, until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Voters can also register by mail, but this must be done by Oct. 19. Forms and information on registration can be found on the city’s website www.ci.hudson.wi.us at the Nov. 8 Election tab.

Any voters who have moved or changed their names since they last voted must re-register to vote. This is the case even if an individual moves between units in the same building.

City residents who would prefer to vote prior to election day may cast an absentee ballot for the election. One option is to request that an absentee ballot be mailed. Instructions, deadlines and the ballot request form can also be found on the city’s website.

City of Hudson voters may also cast an absentee ballot at City Hall weekdays during regular business hours until Friday, Nov. 4. Photo ID must be provided when voting in person.

Voters casting a ballot on election day should anticipate lines as presidential elections always have very high voter turnout. Making sure you are registered at the correct address and proceeding to the correct polling place may reduce your wait time.

An excellent resource for voting information is the statewide voter information system known as My Vote Wisconsin. The website address is myvote.wi.gov.

City of Hudson residents can find additional election information at the Nov. 8 Election tab on the City’s website at www.ci.hudson.wi.us.