Hudson Council hears update on school district construction

Traffic was a main concern for the Hudson Common Council Monday night as the Hudson School District presented an update on its construction project.

Superintendent Nick Ouellette and Kraus-Anderson Civil Engineer Jim Lundberg presented the plans for the high school project to the board at its regular meeting.

“This is a pretty major project in the city,” Ouellette said. “Its investing $85 million and 43 acres.”

Lundberg said the high school will have two main parking areas. One will be in the front of the building for the students, and the other one in the back will be for staff and buses.

“This was designed in this fashion to reduce the amount of traffic that goes through the residential development,” Lundberg said.

The front parking lot will have about 850 spaces for students to park, as well as the drop off area for parents.

The high school will have two access points to Vine Street from this lot. The first will be at the current location across from Wisconsin Street, and the new one will line up with the residential street Hickory Road.

Council Member Tom McCormick asked if the district knew how many cars would be using the access points at once and how the district would address traffic concerns.

Lundberg said he did not know the vehicle number, but the district has discussed the concern with city staff and will work with them on the issue.

Community Development Director Denny Darnold said the city has authorized its traffic engineer to take a look at the area to be proactive. Ouellette told the council that the district is willing to accomodate the city on the traffic results.

Council Member Joyce Hall asked if the new lots will provide enough parking for all the school’s student drivers. Ouellette said the district is increasing the parking by 400 spots, but likely will continue to lease spots from St. Patrick’s across the street. The new spots should reduce the number of students parking on the street.

“The goal is to become better neighbors,” Ouellette said.