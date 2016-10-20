Finance Committee approves personnel changes to budget

One of the larger changes included the addition of a drug investigator to the police department.

Police Chief Marty Jensen told the committee at the last meeting that the position would allow the department to follow up on more drug leads and cases. It would cost an extra $107,000.

At this Tuesday’s meeting, Council Member Tom McCormick asked what benchmarks the department would use to judge performance. Jensen explained the department would look at the investigator’s total number of cases, number of cases referred to the defense attorney and drug-related search warrants.

Mayor Rich O’Connor said he is not convinced with the plan to promote from within for the position. He said for such a specialized position, he’d like to see outside candidates.

Jensen said the internal candidate would receive training and education. With little chance of movement in the small department, Jensen said he wants to ensure his qualified people get an opportunity to advance.

The committee agreed the department should consider outside candidates in addition to the internal one.

Other approved additions from last week’s meeting included a full-time fire inspector for the fire department, the addition of a full-time position to public works, parking department reorganization and an increase to the EMS stipend.

The committee also discussed at length the budget for the Hudson Library. The library had submitted an at-deficit budget. The committee approved moving $30,000 from the contingency budget to the library. With this change, the library’s budget was set at about $347,000.

The final budget will be approved by the Common Council in November.