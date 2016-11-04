Vine Street open again

Paving and markings are all complete, and trees have been planted along the street.

A few small details, like signs, remain. This includes a flashing pedestrian sign on Fourth and Vine streets and a speed sign somewhere between Sixth and Eighth streets. Zeuli said these pieces were brought forward as a separate part of the project. The bases are poured and ready for when the signs arrive. The City is still considering the best location for the speed sign.

One final portion of the project might have to wait until spring. The west end of the Vine Street, where the pipes go into the river near the bath house, could not be completed Zeuli said. The river was too high throughout the summer.

Zeuli said crews may be able to get in before the snow flies, but it might also have to wait until spring comes.

“It’s all dependent on the river,” he said.

Overall, crews moved quickly and completed most of the work sooner than expected.

“They did pretty well considering all the rain,” Zeuli said.