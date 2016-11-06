DA Johnson retires after more than 25 years on the job

Johnson, 59, will retire at the end of the year. Why now?

“It’s just time. You see a lot of dark things in this job and I feel like it is time to do something different,” said the father of three and grandfather of four.

Johnson grew up in Manitowoc and said the idea of becoming a lawyer grew out of a career essay he had to write in ninth grade. He said he rather arbitrarily chose the law just for something to write about but it stuck.

He attended undergraduate school at Luther in Decorah, Iowa. He also attended American University in Washington, D.C. where he interned at the Interior Department in the office of Indian Legal Affairs. That sparked a lifelong interest in Native American history and culture.

He attended law school at Hamline University in St. Paul and was hired right out of school by the local firm of Heywood and Cari. But his time there was very short. Just a couple of months after starting, Johnson was recruited by then district attorney, now judge, Eric Lundell.

“It was a good move for me. I wanted to get trial experience and it felt like where I should be,”Johnson said.

While an assistant DA in St. Croix County, Johnson was assigned as a special prosecutor for a case in nearby Pierce County. When the opportunity to run for DA there came in 1984, Johnson took it.

“I was 26, single and took the leap. I moved to River Falls and campaigned every day. I think I went to 13 parades that summer and I found I like the political side of things," he said.

A Republican, Johnson says he believes that his job should be an elected position but not partisan.

“It is important to give the residents of a county the right to choose to pick who will represent them in the office," Johnson said.

Johnson came back to St. Croix County when he was appointed DA here after Lundell became a St. Croix County judge.

Johnson said he liked the idea of being back in St. Croix County and in Hudson.

“There was a lot more going on here and it is a great place to live and raise a family," he said.

Johnson said when he started as his job here, there were five assistant DAs, one victim witness coordinator, five staff members, two judges, three public defenders and three probation officers. Today there is only one additional ADA but seven legal assistants, four victim witness specialists, three diversion program staffers, four judges, 11 public defenders and 13 probation officers.

Johnson said while his office has handled several high profile cases over the years, the county for the most part is a safe place to live and work. He believes the county’s proximity to the Twin Cities and I 94 has impacted criminal activity here but said his office has been committed to “making it clear that if you come over here to commit a violent act, a burglary or whatever, there will be stiff consequences.”

Johnson said his office has always handled drug cases, cocaine and methamphetamine in the‘90s, and more recently opioids and heroin. The only difference between then and now is that the results are more often lethal.

The hardest cases over the years for Johnson have been those with “real evilness about them.” He said the most chilling were the murders of Hudson funeral director and native son, Dan O’Connell, and his intern James Ellison in 2002. The man believed to be the killer was a Catholic priest, the Rev. Ryan Erickson, assigned to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at the time.

Erickson committed suicide before he could be charged with the murders, but Johnson’s office went ahead with a John Doe hearing that presented the evidence in the case and took testimony from witnesses from both sides. In the end, Judge Eric Lundell said it was the best circumstantial case he had ever heard, and he believed that Erickson was responsible for the murders.

Johnson, who said he lost weight and sleep preparing for the hearing, recalled being overcome with emotion at the decision.

“It was something that we had lived with for three years and didn’t know if we would ever get a resolution. It was something to see — everybody was crying — the family, the cops who investigated it, me. It gave us all some closure,” he said.

Other cases handled by his office include the triple murder of the Schaffhausen sisters by their father in their River Falls home, sentenced to three life sentences; the sexual abuse conviction of Dan Barber and the death of an infant from shaken baby syndrome.

Johnson said the hardest cases are those where the human behavior is not explainable — like in the Schauffhasen case. And he recalls the case involving the death of Jane Neumann of Hudson. Ruled a suicide, then later a homicide, Johnson said there was never enough evidence to charge anyone including her husband, who was suspected of being involved by Jane’s parents.

“I understand where they are coming from. It was a very difficult case — it still is,” he explained.

Johnson said that case points to something people might not understand about his job. His office is always sympathetic to victims and their concerns, but “we don’t represent victims, we represent justice.”

That said, he believes he has worked with some of the best victim witness advocates in the state who have been led by the former coordinator Ann Gustafson and her successor Pam Bell Richard.

Johnson said as he leaves office he is proudest of a program that avoids convictions rather than wracking them up. The diversion program provides some 250 people a way to avoid a criminal record by meeting certain conditions. The goal, which appears to be working, is to deter future criminal behavior, prevent a permanent criminal record and to save court resources.

He is also involved in something called “moral recognition therapy,” working with high risk offenders designed to get them to change their thought processes and make better choices and take consequences.

Over the years, Johnson has come to believe that the people who come through the court system in St. Croix County line up like this: “15 percent of them are bad guys but 85 percent are just knuckleheads who made bad choices. We need to focus our resources on those really bad guys and help the others to find a different way of behaving.”

Johnson is also very proud his annual “Stop Drugs” campaign that up until recently involved thousands of students across the county in the creation of a calendar with that simple message. Over the 25 years of the program, $500,000 has been raised and more than 10,000 calendars annually have been distributed.

In retirement, Johnson said he will do some traveling and continue to teach at the Mitchell School of Law in St. Paul. He also wants to get “healthy and back in shape” to enjoy this next chapter of his life with wife Rose, his children and grandchildren.

“I will miss the people I work with a lot, but it feels like the right time to move on," he said.

Johnson will be on the job until January.