    Public safety committee looking to develop run ordinance

    By Rebecca Mariscal on Nov 21, 2016 at 7:00 a.m.

    Walks, runs and races in the City of Hudson may soon face more regulation as the public safety committee develops an ordinance on the events.

    Police Chief Marty Jensen is working on the ordinance which will appear at subsequent meetings as it develops.

    The ordinance could include a permit system that will require a fee for races to be held. Jensen said the city has never required organizations to pay before now.

    City Council member Randy Morrissette said the monetary value will help organizers appreciate what they need to do. He agreed that the ordinance should include provisions for waiving the fee for events such as free fun runs or nonprofit runs.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
