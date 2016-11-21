Public safety committee looking to develop run ordinance

Police Chief Marty Jensen is working on the ordinance which will appear at subsequent meetings as it develops.

The ordinance could include a permit system that will require a fee for races to be held. Jensen said the city has never required organizations to pay before now.

City Council member Randy Morrissette said the monetary value will help organizers appreciate what they need to do. He agreed that the ordinance should include provisions for waiving the fee for events such as free fun runs or nonprofit runs.