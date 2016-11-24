Town of St. Joseph approves 2017 budget

Fifty-one electors, residents of the township, attended a public hearing and meeting of the electors to vote on budget items before the final Town Board meeting Tuesday night.

The residents approved a highway expenditure amount of up to $700,000. Town Board Chairman Tom Spaniol said the township estimates total highway expenditures will only be about $400,000 but the town put in a cushion in case unexpected things come up during the year, like a grant opportunity.

“Generally speaking that doesn’t occur, but you never know,” Spaniol said. “What we approved would be up to, it doesn’t mean we’re going to spend it.”

Residents also approved the tax levy of $1,290,646 to be collected in 2017. The vote was 39-12. The total levy included an additional amount from a loan the town will take out for a new fire truck, brush truck and new roof. The total cost will be about $750,000, with an interest rate of 1.77 percent.

Finally, the residents approved the compensation for elected town officials, with no increase to salary.

“It’s happened that way for as long as I can remember,” Spaniol said.

After the meeting of the electors closed, the town board went on to accept the approvals the electors made, and approved the final budget.