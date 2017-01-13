Internal hire approved for drug investigator position

The decision came after recommendations from Mayor Rich O’Connor and council members that the department look at outside hires to cast a wider net.

The hiring process and goals for the position were discussed in depth at a special public safety meeting the previous week. There, Police Chief Marty Jensen said he spoke with other police chiefs from area departments who said they all hired positions like this from within.

“They know who they are,” Jensen said. “They have a working knowledge of what’s going on.”

Lieutenant Geoff Williams explained an outside hire would not have developed the relationships that an internal hire would, like with informants, other departments, district attorneys and defense attorneys.

“It’s all about relationships in drug investigations,” he said.

Council Member Joyce Hall said hiring from outside the department could hurt morale with the current officers. Jensen agreed his patrol officers need a chance to move up and do other investigations.

Time is also a factor, Jensen said, as an outside hire would require the department to develop an eligibility list, go through the process with the police and fire commission, conduct psychological and physical evaluations and train the new hire as a patrol officer first. Jensen said it could be August before a new hire would be ready for the position.

“We have people inside that can do the job and I think we can get this up and running immediately,” Jensen said.

The inside hire got approval from the public safety meeting, with Council Member Randy Morrissette saying the issue might be a case of politicians trying to micromanage.

At the finance meeting Monday night, O’Connor said he did not want the timeline to be a factor in the decision.

Jensen explained the pros of hiring from within went beyond the timeline. An inside hire would know the Hudson area better and already have relationships with the players involved.

“They’re not from the area,” he said. “They’re still going to need to learn our streets.”

O’Connor asked Jensen if he was convinced someone from within the department would be the best person they could find for the job.

“Yes,” Jensen said. “I’m confident in the person.”

The council approved the internal hire unanimously on the recommendations from public safety and finance. The council also approved a new vehicle lease for the added position.

In other business, the council also:

— Accepted a notice of retirement from Community Development Director Denny Darnold. City Administrator Devin Willi said the process to replace Darnold will begin immediately, with overlap time for the new hire to train with Darnold.

— Approved vacation of the alley Fillmore Street, east of 12th Street between Oak Street and Fillmore Street.

— Heard the mayor has named Jan. 19 as Big Brothers, Big Sisters Thank Your Mentor Day.

— Entered into closed session to discuss a possible agreement for city property at 221 Commercial Street and 418 Second Street and an agreement between the city and EMS Medical Billing Associates, Inc.