County Board asks state for designated disease funding

“Currently, Wisconsin ranks 41st for state public health funding and 49th in funding received from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and prevention),” Lindemann said.

Along with other counties across the state, St. Croix County Board sent a resolution to Madison in support of designated funding for communicable disease diagnosis and prevention.

With more than 70 communicable diseases in the state, any large-scale outbreak has the potential to put significant stress on local health departments, according to Lindemann.

“Truthfully, if we do have a communicable disease outbreak and many people are sick or people die, there can be nothing more devastating to our community than that,” she said.

According to Board Supervisor Chris Babbitt, who also sits on the Health and Human Services board, the main purpose of this resolution is to facilitate an active partner in the state.

Supervisor Tom Coulter disagreed with the premise of the resolution, saying he didn’t think a permanent line item in the budget was a necessary step.

“I think the money needs to go where the need is, and I’d rather have the state have their contingency fund in the direction it needs to go when, in fact, we have an occurrence where we need the support …,” he said.

The resolution passed 14-1, with Coulter as the lone dissent. Supervisor Bob Long abstained. Supervisors Laurie Bergren, Ron Keisler and Dave Ostness were absent from the meeting.