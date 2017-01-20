Hudson five-year plan will see street projects, park updates

Finance Officer Brenda Malinowski explained the city bonds for these capital projects every other year, in two-year increments. The proposed bonding total for 2017 and 2018 is $5.2 million.

The last capital bonding in 2015 was $4 million, and the city went back to market in 2016 for $3 million.

The council has the option of bonding for 2017 and 2018 projects now, or it can wait until the fall of 2017 after more discussion on 2018 projects. Malinowski explained the 2018 projects have a much higher dollar amount.

Mayor Rich O'Connor said he didn't feel comfortable putting bonding off to the fall until the council knew the potential impact of rising interest rates. He asked for that impact to be presented at the next council meeting.

The capital project plan includes a variety of projects for the various city departments.

Main pieces in the plan are the proposed street construction, with 2017 and 2018 both seeing large projects. City Engineer Tom Syfko said the city is looking to work on Grandview Drive from Vine Street to Laurel Avenue in 2017. The total cost is projected at $717,000. In 2018, the proposed construction is on Vine Street, from Ninth Street to Wisconsin Street. The expected cost is $1,244,000.

Syfko explained the needs of city streets outweigh the available funds, so the city is focusing on its major routes.

Another large expense in the next two years is the purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department. Chief Scott St. Martin explained the department's current ladder truck is 31 years old, working beyond the recommended 20 years.

The cost of the truck is $1.25 million. The city will bond for the whole cost of the truck, but its fire department's partner townships will pay back 48 percent of the total bill.

St. Martin said it should last the city about 20 years.

The parks departments has designated roughly $450,000 for work on the Walnut Bridge. Additionally, the department has proposed developing a master plan for Lakefront Park. Councilmember John Hoggatt explained the parks board is working with an SEH consultant who has experience planning for projects like this, having worked on large projects like the Milwaukee lakefront. The capital project currently lists $10,000 for a master plan, but the cost could be up to $50,000.

"I think we should strongly consider taking that on," Hoggatt said.

Councilmember Jim Webber agreed, saying Lakefront Park is Hudson's "gem."

O'Connor said the cost of the plan could come from undesignated funds, rather than bonding.

The next two years also have plans for building improvements including a safety curtain for the city hall elevator, new windows in city hall, LED lighting, carpeting, painting and more.

The information technology department will see software and security improvements for a total of $131,000 over two years, allowing the city to jump ahead in technology.

Other projects include a new ballot reader, new mobile radios for the police department and vehicles for public works.

The council agreed to put the street projects and ladder truck on the agenda for next week's council meeting Jan. 23. Malinowski said the city can get started on these two pieces, as the process for both is long.

The rest of the capital projects for 2017 and 2018 will be on the agenda for the Feb. 12 council meeting.