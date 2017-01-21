Plan commission talks downtown business expansion

Community Development Director Denny Darnold presented the idea to the commission at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10. The new zone was prompted by a request from Hans Friese to rezone 708 Second Street from two-family residential to central business district.

Friese plans to build a two-story office building at the address. Darnold said while a business of this kind would be compatible with the area, others such as a bar or restaurant may not work in the primarily residential block.

The proposed fourth business district zoning would allow commercial zoning for certain businesses like office spaces, but exclude bars, restaurants and others less compatible with a residential area. This zone could include a lower height or more focus on on-site parking.

Darnold said as downtown Hudson grows, some commercial spaces will spill into the residential area. This zoning gives the city more control of which businesses will be allowed.

The new zoning would take about two to three months to develop, but Friese said he is willing to hold off until it is ready.

"I just want to make sure whatever we do we're all comfortable with it," he said. "Don't disrupt the lifestyle and harmony in the neighborhood."

The commission also heard public comments on the stadium and tennis court lighting at the Hudson High School, but pushed the public hearing back to 7 p.m., Jan. 29, due to a presentation at HHS.