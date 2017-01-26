Council approves extra $30,000 for Vine Street

On Monday night, City Engineer Tom Syfko told the Hudson Common Council that the original estimate of about $210,000 for construction services with Bolton and Menk was low. He explained the estimate was made at the time of the letter of engagement back in 2015, when there were still many unknowns with the project.

With the increase, Syfko said the total cost of the project is expected to be about $2.9 million, coming under the bonded budget of $3.11 million.

The increase is a result of more necessary coordination time, high river levels delaying work, longer work hours and more, Syfko said. A portion of the project near the St. Croix River is still unfinished because of the high water level. Syfko said he is not sure when this piece will be completed, as water levels were still high in December.

Councilmember Tom McCormick questioned the timeframe the city has to use its bonded money, but Finance Officer Brenda Malinowski said the city still had time and would just have to continue reporting the bonds.

Councilmember Randy Morrissette said this is one of four times city staff has come back with additional costs for projects, and he asked where the breakdown was.

Syfko explained that the costs set out in a letter of engagement are just estimates. With long, large projects like Vine Street, he said the city can't get an absolute number.

"The estimated amount is just estimated," he said.

Morrissette said the problem had not come up as much in the past.

"We should do better due diligence," he said.

Syfko said the city has gotten the best estimates for everything, but exact amounts on specific line items are difficult to determine.

"The total project amount still came in under," he said.

Councilmember Tom McCormick asked why Bolton and Menk weren't at the meeting to explain the additional costs. Syfko said he hadn't asked them to be, as the reasons were laid out in the case to the council.

The council also moved forward with two items from its five-year capital project plan. The council approved a new letter of engagement with Bolton and Menk for the 2017 Grandview Street improvement project. The total cost of the project is estimated at $717,000, with the city agreeing to $84,000 in engineering costs. The project will be funded from unspent bond proceeds and undesignated capital fund balance.

The council also approved the start of the process for the new ladder truck for the fire department, going to partner municipalities for approval. The total cost of the truck will be $1.25 million.