Council puts compensation in citizens' hands

Council Member Randy Morrissette proposed the increase, saying the commitment required by the roles has increased.

"I believe most of us have been pretty committed, and meetings are getting longer," he said.

Currently, council members receive $300 a month and $25 for special meetings. The mayor receives $1,000 a month and $37.50 for special meetings. Morrissette proposed an increase to $400 a month and $35 for special meetings for council members and $1,500 a month and $40 for special meetings for the mayor.

The last increase was approved in 2003, taking effect in 2004 and 2005.

City Administrator Devin Willi said a change to compensation would not take effect until after a full round of elections for the council, meaning the change would be seen in 2018 and 2019. It would not apply to the upcoming spring election, as it would have had to be approved sooner.

"Basically you can't give yourself a raise," Willi said.

Council Member Tom McCormick said he was against an increase.

"I have a problem with bodies raising their own pay," McCormick said. "I think it's a privilege to serve. It's not for the money."

Mayor Rich O'Connor said it was a sticky situation. He proposed a referendum or citizen committee as possible alternatives.

Morrissette said while he understands the concern, over the history of the council this has been done before.

"You're elected to make those decisions," he said. He added, however, he has no problem with a citizen committee making the decision.

The committee unanimously approved a five person citizen committee to be appointed by the mayor.

Willi said the ordinance would have to be approved by Dec. 1.