Water study group underway

"This is going to be a rapid education," she said. "Even 10 years ago, farming was quite a bit different than it is today. It's changing quite rapidly."

Over the course of the coming months, the group will meet on a biweekly basis, with presentations planned for each meeting with the intent of providing the county board with "general guidance and sound science-based information to effectively protect the ground and surface water quality of St. Croix County's water resources," according to the agenda packet for the meeting.

The group, which landed on their official name of St. Croix County Ground and Surface Water Quality Study Group, was implemented in place of a moratorium on concentrated animal feeding operations within the county.

The group is made up of three County Board supervisors — Agnes Ring, Roy Sjoberg and Bob Long — and six citizen members. The citizen members include Charlotte Croes, Carol Johnson, Jody Lenz, Barb Nelson, Leslie Svacina and Tom Zwald. The group's chair is Eric Biltonen from the UW-Extension Office.

While there was some question initially as to the task and scope of the group, Sjoberg said while there is plenty to study in terms of potential pollution within the county, groundwater and surface water was the place to start.

"I think we have to concentrate on these, because groundwater, once contaminated, it's quite irreversible," he said. "So I think that's where our effort has to be."

The purpose of the group is to examine the level and sources of nutrient pollution in the county with hopes of determining necessary changes, if any, to plans, policies, programs or regulations to protect the county's water resources.

Education of the current city and county practices will be a large part of these meetings, Denzer said.

Meetings will be at 2:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in the County Board Room, 1101 Carmichael Road, with the exception of the Monday, Jan. 30 meeting, which will be at 2 p.m.

Kevin Masarik, an integrated specialist with UW-Extension in the College of Natural Resources at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, will give a "groundwater 101" presentation at the Jan. 30 meeting.

Other presentations tentatively on the horizon are St. Croix County Agriculture practices 101, surface water 101, private septic systems and wells, application of municipal waste, DNR, and regulation of livestock siting, manure application and fertilizers, among others.