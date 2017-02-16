Hudson adopts run ordinance

City Attorney Catherine Munkittrick explained the new ordinance covers public safety issues with these runs and races, including routes and time of day concerns. The ordinance does not apply to gatherings of more than a thousand, as that falls under the large assembly ordinance.

With the new ordinance, organizations must apply for a permit with details on the event in order to host a race in the city and on its streets. The fee is $50 but will be waived for nonprofits.

Council Member Jim Webber asked if the city was sure this ordinance would address the problems it saw last fall. Council Member Randy Morrissette said they could not know for sure until it's implemented, but this will give the city a place to start.

Munkittrick said if the city does continue to experience issues, the council can go back to the ordinance and make changes.

City Administrator Devin Willi said the city will notify organizations who regularly host these types of events in the city about the changes ahead of their events.

The ordinance was approved 6-0.

In other business, the council:

•Approved pedestrian crossing signage for Vine Street and Diamond Avenue and 17th Street and Summer Street.

•Approved a conditional use permit for the tennis court and stadium lighting at Hudson High School.

•Went into closed session to continue discussion on negotiations between Hudson Hospital about St. Croix EMS.

•Approved the final development plans for Hudson Boat Works at 155 Second Street.