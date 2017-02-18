“There’s still a tremendous amount of work to be done on the bridge, but things are moving along quite nicely,” Cunningham said.

It is possible that the bridge could open to traffic in August, she said.

“That is a could, not a will,” she said. “It depends on a lot of things.”

She briefed the board on the lift bridge pedestrian and cycling trail, too.

The current Stillwater lift bridge will be rehabilitated and used as part of the trail. Work on it will be done in 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, on the Wisconsin side of the river, the trail is expected to be constructed in 2018.

The board meeting started at 9 a.m. and ended at approximately 12:30 p.m. Other matters the board covered are included here:

Veterans’ service officer

The county’s new veterans’ service officer was appointed at the meeting.

Phillip Landgraf was appointed by the board.

According to information provided to board members by County Administrator Patrick Thompson, Landgraf is a veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps. He was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq and currently serves as the assistant county veterans’ service officer in Barron County. He has previously worked in Winnebago County and Jefferson County. The board was told Landgraf “is accredited at both the state and federal level to be able to file claims on behalf” of veterans.

Landgraf was present at Tuesday’s meeting and spoke to the board.

“I humbly come and thank you very much for this opportunity,” Landgraf said. “I want to personally thank the veterans service organizations. ... It’s very important to have an outstanding relationship with those. I’m going to do everything I can in my power to make sure that we all work together.”

He was unanimously appointed by the board.

Treasurer appointed

Former St. Croix County Treasurer Laurie Noble moved recently and her successor was appointed by the board. She is Denise Anderson.

Her term expires in January 2021.

She was unanimously appointed.

State trust fund loan

Supervisors had hoped to authorize the borrowing of $4.9 million for capital improvement projects from the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands State Trust Fund.

Three supervisors, David Peterson, Paulette Anderson and Dave Ostness, were not at the meeting and a fourth, Christopher Babbitt, had to leave mid-meeting for what was described as a medical emergency. That left 15 of the supervisors present, which wasn’t enough to hold the vote.

The board ultimately decided to bring the matter to their next meeting, which is planned for 5 p.m., March 7.

That concerned supervisor Ron Kiesler, who said: “Our rate lock is only until March 10. This would be postponing it to March 7. If we don’t have enough folks here the next time, we’re going to have a problem with our rate lock. And that may increase the cost if the rates go up. A plea to all folks that serve for the county board: If we could show up to the next meeting, that would be fantastic.”

Refugee concerns

During the meeting, New Richmond resident Dianne Joachim expressed to the board her concerns about the spread of tuberculosis from immigrants. She did so during the public comment portion of the agenda.

She cited facts from Breitbart.com as the basis for her health care concerns. Breitbart has reported that of the 117 diagnosed cases of tuberculosis in Wisconsin in 2014 and 2015, 27 of the affected people were recently resettled refugees.

“That makes the Badger State the new refugee TB capital of the United States,” Joachim said.

The cost to taxpayers, Joachim told supervisors, is $150,000 per case.

“Who is going to protect our children from exposure?” she asked.

“Are we the taxpayers expected to pay the treatment at the rate of $150,000 per case?” she asked.

She then pondered whether the board or employees at the county could be liable for a health epidemic stemming from refugee resettlement.

Darla Meyers then spoke during the public comment period. She said that she had sent a list of 19 questions to every board member and hasn’t received any answers to those questions from board members yet. The questions pertained to immigrants and whether work is being done to make St. Croix County a sanctuary county for immigrants.

She asked what the criterion are, whether there would be public hearings pertaining to the matter and asked if a study has been done on the economic impact of such a designation.

At the end of the meeting, supervisor Roy Sjoberg appeared to address some of Meyers’ concerns about the county getting a sanctuary county designation.

He said: “With respect to what this public institution should do or say about our documented and undocumented population and potential refugees that may reside in the county: the matter remains under study. Presently there is no organized group of county officials or staff examining this issue. Any movement on this subject will be handled in compliance with our state’s open meeting laws.”