Community Development Director Denny Darnold said the new zoning would give the developer more flexibility in design.

The rezoning was applied for by current owner Croixland Properties, and the site will be developed by KF Investments.

A multi-use campus is planned for the 130-acre area, including a baseball field, business campus, commercial spaces, houses, apartments and a potential hotel.

The council heard in December that KF Investments would like construction to begin this summer.

Limited liquor licenses

The new development at the dog track was a consideration as the council discussed its limited full liquor licenses. The city only has one license left, and four businesses have applied for it.

The number of licenses the city can issue is based on population.

Urban Olive and Vine, Keys Cafe and Bakery, the Hudson 12 Theater and newly proposed restaurant The Local have all applied for the license. The council heard from representatives of all four businesses Monday but voted to postpone a decision on the available license while they further investigate options.

City Attorney Catherine Munkittrick explained the city has a couple new options to combat the problem.

One option is to obtain additional liquor licenses from an adjacent municipality. The city can obtain up to three from another municipality as long as it has issued at least one of its own license.

The municipality would set a fee for the licenses at a minimum of $10,000, which is what the license costs. The city would pay the municipality after the license was issued and paid for by the applicant.

The town of Troy has three available licenses, North Hudson does not have any available and the city did not hear back from Town of Hudson.

The council approved having staff contact Town of Troy about its available licenses.

Munkittrick said another option for the city is to establish an economic development district of up to 40 acres. The city would then get an additional two licenses to issue within this district. This district could apply to the planned development at the dog track.

Council Member Randy Morrissette said he has also been reaching out to state representatives including Rep. Shannon Zimmerman and Sen. Sheila Harsdorf to look at special exceptions for the city of Hudson. Similar exceptions have been made in other cities like Green Bay.