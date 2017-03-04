Parking study calls for garage, more meters

On Monday night, the Hudson Common Council heard the results of the study that encompassed about 2,000 parking spaces from Orange Street to the marina and from the St. Croix River up to Third and Fourth streets.

"We need to look at some additional parking," Dave Burr of Rich and Associates said about the results of the study.

The main recommendation from the study is the addition of a parking garage. Burr said normally the company would recommend additional surface lots, but Hudson does not have the option.

The Phipps Lot, the North Lot or the Willams Lot could provide a site for a garage. An additional 60-some spots could be added per floor at a garage on the Phipps or North lots. In the Williams Lot, the garage could extend over the public safety building and provide an additional 139 spots per floor.

Adding a parking garage downtown would cost about $8.7 million, including construction and other fees, Burr said.

Council member Tom McCormick asked how long the garage would ease the parking issue. Burr said it would solve the parking deficits during peak hours, and should be a sufficient solution for a number of years.

The garage would charge for parking, but Burr said other financial changes would need to be made to parking services to offset the cost.

Burr recommended replacing old meters that are difficult to use, as well as changing additional spaces — about 200 on the street and others in lots to paid parking. The total cost of repairing and adding meters would be $180,000 to $275,000.

An increase to the cost of permits was also recommended. The current cost for a permit is about $100 per year, and Burr suggested an increase to $30 a month or $360 a year. He also said the city should limit the locations where permits can be used.

The study also recommended an increase in the parking fine from $7 to $10, and doubling it after 10 days and then again after 30 days.

Burr also advised changes to the city's enforcement policies. He said Hudson should start doing a random schedule for enforcement and extend it to 8 p.m. He also suggested the city ensure all street parking has stall markings.

With the increase in paid spots, Council member John Hoggatt asked if more people wanted to avoid parking or avoid searching for spots. Burr said the city will see a mix, but people are typically willing to pay for convenience.

The council did not take any action on the recommendations.