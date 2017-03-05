Ethics complaint against county supervisor dismissed

The ethics board, though, disagreed.

During a closed meeting, four supervisors voted to dismiss the complaint. Minutes of the closed session were provided to RiverTown Multimedia after a public data request.

Supervisor Roy Sjoberg made the motion to dismiss the complaint during a closed session. He said in the motion, according to the minutes, that while Nelson’s membership on that committee “is a technical violation of the current code of ethics,” he moved to dismiss the complaint for six reasons.

The minutes detail the reasons like this:

“Nepotism is defined in our ethics code as favoritism shown to a relative in employing or promoting a person to a county position. “The current rules prohibit a county board supervisor from sitting on a committee that oversees a department in which a relative of the board member is employed. “Under the current form of government with a county administrator, standing committees of the board do not hire, supervise, discharge or promote employees. “The public protection and judiciary committee is a policy making body only and does not involve itself in the day-to-day operations of any department. “The register in probate is appointed and supervised by the circuit court judges and can only be removed by the circuit court judges. The public protection and judiciary committee has no legal authority to hire, supervise, promote or discharge any county employee, including the register in probate. “Supervisor Nelson is not in a position as a member of the public protection and judiciary committee to show favoritism in the employment or promotion of his wife’s employment.”

The board of supervisors

The county’s board of supervisors met earlier that same day and had a spirited discussion about the code of ethics during their monthly meeting.

The administration committee had met previously and proposed a totally new ethics policy. In the end, that policy was approved, but not before some intense debate. Corporation counsel Scott Cox outlined that new policy at the meeting. The new ethics board would be made up of three citizens instead of its current makeup of five county committee supervisors. Advisory opinions going forward would be issued by Cox instead of the board and the new policy covers all county employees, not just the board. Lastly, the nepotism clause was eliminated. Cox explained that like this:

“Currently, our code gets into regulating relationships of what I would call relatively distant family members. It becomes almost impractical to seat almost anyone because we’re a relatively small community. ... The nepotism provisions have been eliminated. The thinking there is that county employees no longer fire, supervise, discharge or promote employees. They’re responsible for only for policy decisions.”

The elimination of the nepotism clause troubled some supervisors, including Bob Long.

“I do have some concerns about the elimination of the nepotism clause,” he said. “We’ve taken a nice, clean objective measure and we’ve eliminated that because we don’t have to have it.”

Long made a motion to send the matter back to committee to consider adding a nepotism clause back into the ordinance. That motion did not get enough votes.

Supervisor Judy Achterhof said she would have liked to have seen the current code of ethics compared to the proposed one so that “some of us know a lot more and understand better what we are voting on.”

Cox said that the code was entirely rewritten, so comparing the two wouldn’t be feasible.

Supervisor Laurie Bergren spoke in favor of delaying the adoption of the new code. She said she’d be in favor of a new document, a bullet-point list of changes.

“People don’t really understand what changes were made,” she said. “It’s not easy to see what changes were made.”

Supervisor Ron Kiesler disagreed.

“I thought we were supposed to do due diligence and homework and read the packet, which is where (information on the changes is),” he said. “If you haven’t read the packet, you’re not qualified to be here. If you have questions because you didn’t read the packet, this is the opportunity to make those questions known and have (corporation) counsel answer those questions.”

After Long’s motion failed, supervisor William Peavey asked to delay the vote one month to simply have more time to review the old ordinance and compare it with the new one.

“The old ordinance was not in the packet,” he said.

Supervisors then went back and forth regarding the timing. Some asked what the problem was with waiting a month.

Supervisor Roy Sjoberg said: “Presently there’s a claim against one of our county supervisors which is out of place because of the old ethics code. It’s out of place. If this is acted on today, then that out-of-place old ethics rule is not going to do any further harm.”

Supervisor Kiesler spoke along the same lines when answering a question about why the board shouldn’t wait to make its decision on the new policy.

“That individual would not be further subject to that type of process, unjustly, in my opinion, because of how the county currently organizes itself. That’s the answer. By your delaying this a month, we then subject that supervisor to further scrutiny, further heartburn ... to what end?”

Supervisor Long made it clear he saw things differently.

“Don’t you think this is a little bit of a charade?” he asked. “We’re playing games here. We all know what’s going on. We’re smart people. ... Waiting a month isn’t a problem. This is a demonstration of our own integrity. ... Let’s stop playing games.”

Supervisor Bergren said she was unaware that a complaint existed against a supervisor. She strongly disagreed with Long’s assessment.

“Before this conversation started, I didn’t realize that there was a pending complaint and that people on this board think there’s some sort of conspiracy to amend the ethics code to deal with that,” she said. “Now I’m just mad at the assault against my integrity. I resent the implication that somehow the administration committee is politically motivated to stop some investigation. ... I am truly furious now. This is the dumbest thing I’ve heard this board argue about.”

Bergren then said delaying the matter any longer was not wise.

“I urge every single person here to just get on with it and vote on this thing today,” she said.

Eventually, the board voted 12-2 to approve the new ethics code. Supervisors Long and Andy Brinkman voted against it.