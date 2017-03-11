Jennifer Zeiler joins the City of Hudson as new clerk

"That will be fun," Zeiler said. "'I think that's important to just jump in and do it. That's the best way to learn."

Though she's new to Hudson, Zeiler has more than 15 years of experience as a municipal clerk. She found the career path by chance after receiving an associate's degree in finance from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake. Her first job as a clerk was in her husband's hometown of Grantsburg, and she quickly knew it was what she wanted to do.

"It was something that I just applied and fell in love with doing," she said.

As clerk, one of Zeiler's main responsibilities is election administration, but she also works with the Common Council, attending meetings and taking care of the minutes, as well as other work.

"Generally just assisting the public," Zeiler explained.

Which is what she's most looking forward to in her new position.

"I like helping people," Zeiler said.

A mother of two, Zeiler is originally from Hayward. She said she's looking forward to getting to know Hudson, a place she's already enjoyed visiting, and now one she'll enjoy serving.

"I'm just excited about learning about the community and excited about serving the public," she said.