Downtown breweries a possibility in Hudson

"It'd be a great idea," Council Member Randy Morrissette said. "I think it'd be a good fit."

Back in 2014, the city developed an ordinance on breweries, wineries and distilleries that did not allow breweries downtown. Community Development Director Denny Darnold said at the time the council was concerned about the potential size of such breweries as well as the manufacturing process.

Council Member Bill Alms asked if size could be regulated with an updated ordinance. Darnold said the city could regulate based on area or barrels manufactured as it has done with wineries. He said the focus should be on how to make sure the breweries fit with the downtown environment.

"If we're going to have them downtown, how do we make them in the context of the downtown, how do we make them fit the downtown and not be disruptive?" Darnold said.

Morrissette said the council could look to what Duluth has done in Canal Park with breweries to see the potential. Council Member John Hoggatt pointed out Stillwater also has a brewery directly downtown.

"There's a lot of small breweries in downtown areas," Darnold said. "They do exist."

The issue will be discussed at the Tuesday, March 28 planning commission meeting.

In other business, the council continued its discussions in closed session on the possible transfer of St. Croix EMS to Hudson Hospital. Mayor Rich O'Connor said the council will have a public discussion on the issue soon.