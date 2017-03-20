New ladder truck will increase Hudson township fire contract

The 2017 fire contract was approved at a total of about $240,000.

Looking ahead, the board discussed the impact of the city's purchase of a new ladder truck to the township's fire contract next year. Hudson Common Council approved the purchase of about $1.25 million for the new truck earlier this year with its contracting townships paying 48 percent of the costs.

Clerk Vickie Shaw said the purchase will double the township's capital costs, which is currently around $30,000 each year, in addition to potential other increases.

Town Chairman Jeff Johnson asked how many buildings in the township actually require the use of a ladder truck. Supervisor Tim Foster said it's needed for barn fires.

Foster said the township will have to accept whatever increases.

"It's still cheaper than your own fire department," Johnson said.

Due to the spring election, the next township board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 28.