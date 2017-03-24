Hudson Common Council candidate Q&As

Joyce Hall, incumbent

Bio:

Age: 59

Address: 1105 Maple Dr, Hudson

Occupation: Technical college instructor/small business owner

Education: Bachelor of Science in chemistry from UW-Eau Claire, Ph.D. in chemistry from University of Minnesota

Family: Married 33 years to my husband Tim, with whom I have raised two wonderful daughters

Civic involvement: 2015-present: District 6 Alderperson, Public Safety Committee, Park Board, and Cable Board; 2015-2016: Library Board of Trustees & Library Finance Committee, Liaison to Hudson School District; other volunteer work: tutor adult learners through WestCAP, previous work as a Girl Scout Leader and religious education teacher, and previous member of the North St. Paul Solid Waste Commission

Why are you running for Common Council?

It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as the voice of District 6, and I would like to ask the voters to re-elect me so I can continue my work to keep Hudson a wonderful place where families and businesses can grow. I believe my broad background as an alderperson, research chemist, teacher, and community volunteer has given me excellent problem-solving skills and experience that enable me to carefully analyze the issues affecting my constituents and offer fresh approaches. I have enjoyed listening to the district’s residents, hearing their concerns and helping them navigate city services. I have also appreciated getting to know the city employees and understanding their roles and jobs. I would like to continue to serve by listening to all points of view and voting with the will of the majority in mind. As alderperson, I will continue to ensure prudent stewardship of our tax dollars, support the Hudson Area Public Library, back construction of a dog park in Grandview Park and work with the school district to implement the high school expansion plan.

What do you think are the main issues for the city of Hudson?

As always, there are many more worthy places to invest in our community than our limited tax dollars can cover. It is important to continue to have careful stewardship of city funds, using sound judgment and fiscal responsibility.

Downtown parking and street maintenance are important issues to me and I will address them in Question 3. Other issues are the waterfront master plan and public safety facilities.

The city council has asked a landscape architect to formulate a master plan for Lakefront Park and the waterfront property from I-94 to the northern city limits. We have a beautiful park on the river and the plan will make recommendations to ensure that our residents will enjoy it for years to come. When the plan is presented to the council, I will seek resident involvement and input for implementation.

Another issue is the need for appropriate public safety facilities. We have made progress such as the acquisition of the maintenance buildings at the golf course and a study has been started to determine the optimum location for a fire station that will be more accessible to all the areas our fire department services.

Hudson continues to grow, seeing a new school expansion and potential further developments like the former dog track. With this in mind, how should the city address issues like street improvements and downtown parking?

Hudson has wonderful restaurants, shops, and other resources such as The Phipps and the library in the downtown area. It is important to support the downtown businesses as well as local artists since they add so much to our quality of life. It must be convenient for residents and visitors to patronize our businesses. A recent study of the downtown parking confirmed that there is a shortage of parking, particularly near The Phipps, and recommended a parking garage which I think is a great option. The council needs to discuss it and get public input so that we do it right and keep it from impacting taxes.

Maintenance and safety of our streets is also a high priority to me. I am a member of the Public Safety Committee, which has recently received several requests for improving the safety at crosswalks. We recommended the installation of flashing lights at some of the crosswalks most frequently used by young people to make it safer to cross at those intersections. In addition, I work with the council and the Public Works Department to ensure that our infrastructure repairs are properly prioritized and implemented in a timely manner.

William Sames

Bio:

Age: 53

Address: 1911 Chestnut Drive, Hudson

Occupation: Financial advisor with Prudential

Education: Bachelor of science in management from Valparaiso University; Masters of Business Association from Keller Graduate School of Management

Family: Wife Margaret and sons Zachariah and Luke

Civic involvement: Scoutmaster and Assistant Scoutmaster since 2006. Hudson Booster baseball coach.

Why are you running for Common Council?

I have worked and lived in many places around the world. My wife and I chose to make our home in Hudson, and have done so for more than sixteen years. I have worked in the areas of business analysis, project management, information management, and personal finance, among others. My vast and varied experiences allow me to bring a unique perspective to city government.

My service as a Scoutmaster is drawing to a close, as my youngest son moves closer to achieving his Eagle rank. It is now time for me to seek another avenue of service to the community.

What do you think are the main issues for the city of Hudson?

I wish to be very simple and plain in my response to this question. The main issues that I see are 1) Property taxes are too high, 2) Traffic around town is becoming difficult, 3) Many of the streets around town are in poor condition, 4) Downtown parking is not sufficient.

Hudson continues to grow, seeing a new school expansion and potential further developments like the former dog track. With this in mind, how should the city address issues like street improvements and downtown parking?

Hudson’s infrastructure must be maintained and improved in order for us to continue to be a desirable town in which to live. We have very competent permanent city employees who have drawn up specific plans to address these issues. It will be up to the Common Council to very carefully and responsibly manage taxpayer resources to ensure that the parking facilities and streets are an advantage, and not a detraction, for the community.

District 5

John Hoggatt

Bio:

Age: 52

Address: 925 First St., Hudson

Occupation: Building materials manufacturer business owner

Education: Graduated from high school in New Ulm, Minn., and from UW-Madison (Go Badgers!) with a degree in cartography (the science of mapmaking).

Family: Married to Sarah B. Atkins, since 1994

Civic involvement: I have served as the District 5 alderperson for the past six years. In addition to common council responsibilities, I am currently on the Finance Committee, chairperson of the Public Works Committee, council representative on the Public Utilities Commission, council representative on the Urban Forestry Board and chairperson on the Trail Advisory Board. In the past I have served on the Public Safety Committee, the Fire Board and the Cable Board.

Why are you running for Common Council?

It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Hudson as the alderperson for District 5. Hudson’s City Council has addressed many challenging issues in the past six years. Despite these challenges, we as a council have accomplished many things.

I am seeking another term as District 5 alderperson because I still have many new ideas and energy to offer. I want to continue my support of current projects that have momentum and work to see them come to fruition. If re-elected I will continue to work hard for the people of District 5 and all the residents of Hudson.

What do you think are the main issues for the city of Hudson?

I think the main issues include continued redevelopment of the golf course, the old dog track, and parts of downtown; new potential annexations of land to the east and the south; major street projects like Grand View and Vine Street east of Ninth Street; downtown parking; protecting our urban forest from emerald ash borer; and connecting our city to the rest of St. Croix County via recreational trails.

Hudson continues to grow, seeing a new school expansion and potential further developments like the former dog track. With this in mind, how should the city address issues like street improvements and downtown parking?

In the case of street improvements, we are continuing to become more systematic in our approach. Major projects are designed to coincide with other projects, like Vine Street improvements from Ninth Street to the high school will be done in conjunction with the high school renovation project. Street maintenance is identified based on our pavement rating system.

Downtown parking has been an ever-challenging issue, especially with the prospect of continued development. We have updated our parking study to accommodate new and existing needs and will be working towards a long-term solution in the next 18 months. The study recommends some type of parking structure along with new designations of our current parking spaces. This study views all the parking as an entire system, which gives us a chance to make better decisions going forward.

District 1

Randy Morrissette II

Bio:

Age: 45

Address: 233 Seventh Street South, Hudson

Occupation: Hotel general manager for Marriott International

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, minor in juvenile criminal justice with concentration in child psychology

Family: Wife Kirsten, two sons Jacob, 18, and Mitchell, 14

Civic involvement: 13 years on common council, past president of Hudson Rod and Gun Club, member of Hudson Noon Rotary Club for 20 years, former president Hudson Community Day Care Center, appointed to Wisconsin Supreme Court judicial conduct advisory board, St. Croix County CJCC board, St. Croix County Wisconsin State Attorney General’s office condemnation board

Why are you running for Common Council?

I am running again so I can continue to be a strong voice for the residents of District 1. I am fiscally conservative and very independent when dealing with the issues that face our city. Whether right or left, I will always take the common-sense approach to making decisions for the residents of the City of Hudson. Listen, learn and deliver for the best interest of the city as a whole.

What do you think are the main issues for the city of Hudson?

Right now the important issue is to maintain our infrastructure and to do it in the most fiscally responsible way. We do not want to tax residents out of their homes. Over the last few years the council has been very aggressive in our capital projects within our two- to five-year capital outlay. Vine Street and Wisconsin Street are good examples. Second issue for the city is to find solutions for our public safety building and to meet the needs that the EMS/Fire/Police need for our residents. Third is to update the comprehensive plan for the city, which would include our parking needs and Lakefront Park updates. Fourth issue would be controlled growth. Maximize the space we have and to allow for more development where we can. Fifth issue would be to work with the Wisconsin legislation to open up our liquor license allotments based on market conditions and not population.

Hudson continues to grow, seeing a new school expansion and potential further developments like the former dog track. With this in mind, how should the city address issues like street improvements and downtown parking?

We should continue the five-year capital outlay projects and bond accordingly. We will address the parking issue once we thoroughly understand the study that was just completed and make the decisions based on fact and not emotions. We also must continue to support more development in a controlled manner. This will help offset cost to taxpayers when it comes to services and infrastructure updates.