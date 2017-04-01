Council discusses EMS partnership

The discussion to transfer St. Croix EMS to the Hudson Hospital and its HealthPartners affiliate Lakeview Hospital began in summer of 2016. Muller said the work group of city and hospital representatives looked at whether EMS service could be improved by combining the services.

"The city of Hudson made that very clear. The only way we're going to talk about this is if we can improve what we have," Muller said.

Currently the hospital-based EMS service at Lakeview covers 300-square-miles. The service employs 35 full-time paramedics, and runs on the two paramedic model rather than the paramedic and emergency medical technician model that St. Croix EMS uses.

In 2016, Lakeview answered 6,770 calls and requested mutual aid 167 times. The average response time of all calls was six minutes. The fractile response time was 12 minutes, which means Lakeview answered 90 percent of both emergency and routine calls within that time.

Lakeview EMS has five ambulances and operates three daily, two 24-hour ambulances and one ambulance that operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. It uses a dynamic deployment model that has one ambulance move if another goes out on a call. Lakeview uses an automated GPS system that sends the closest truck to the call.

If services were transferred to Hudson Hospital, it would partner with Lakeview and have a similar model. Muller said the setup would reduce response times and cost to the city.

"We have the opportunity to do better together than separate," Muller said. "We were able to put together a model that would equal or exceed what the city of Hudson has today."

Hudson ambulances

If the transfer moves forward, Muller said Hudson would have two ambulances in the city 24/7 every day of the year with an additional three backup ambulances serving the city. The Hudson EMS would be based at a new building at the Hudson Hospital and would have a manager on-site. It would use the GPS system and dynamic deployment that Lakeview currently uses.

Council member Randy Morrissette asked about the mutual aid calls Lakeview made, and if that showed the dynamic model failed. Muller explained every EMS is going to use mutual aid at some point. Compared to the number of calls it's answered, Muller said the mutual aid calls were a small percentage.

In comparison, St. Croix EMS, which has a quarter of the volume, called for mutual aid 156 times in 2016. However, a large number of those calls were for transfers. Council member Joyce Hall questioned if the small number of mutual aid calls in Lakeview was because the service waited to call for aid. Muller said the service runs on an automated system, so the mutual aid call is made right away.

Mayor Rich O'Connor asked if the combined service will see the number of mutual aid calls reduced. Muller said that will likely happen.

The new service would also use the two-paramedic model, eliminating the EMT role. Muller said Lakeview has found the model to be the best as paramedics are trained on a higher level and certain procedure can only be done by two paramedics.

"My responsibility is to make sure our service is providing the highest level of care," he said.

Muller said the hospital would offer employment and paramedic training to four of the St. Croix EMTs who work the most hours.

For the Hudson Hospital, the proposed partnership is an enticement for employees to build a career with the EMS. Hudson and Lakeview CFO Doug Johnson said revenue from the service will come from user charges, like with St. Croix EMS. Other financial needs will be funded by the hospitals.

"We're not looking at this as a money maker," Johnson said.

Council member John Hoggatt asked what the city's options would be if it was not satisfied with the service. Muller said the city has the right to put services in place, so it could create its own again.

Lakeview Hospital President Ted Wegleitner said the hospital saw an opportunity here, but does not want to jeopardize its partnership with the community.

"It's not worth it to us to upset the community," he said.

The city will continue to discuss the issue, with a public hearing in April.