Council hears EMS staff on possible service transfer

No decision has been made yet.

Mayor Rich O'Connor said discussions started after the EMS commission approached the hospital about sharing the cost of a new ambulance. The hospital then proposed taking over the service from the city.

"Anytime we are presented with an option to take a look at service that might be provided as good if not better and save us money, that's something we need to take a look at," O'Connor said.

Council member Tom McCormick said the city didn't go looking for this, and HealthPartners is the only model being considered.

EMT Bradley Pettee asked about the plan for first responders. McCormick said that was still being discussed.

Paramedic Glen Hartman said the volunteers and EMS staff have invested in the Hudson community, and questioned what was wrong with the current model.

"I think we've proven ourselves," Hartman said.

McCormick said the current system is not operating sustainably, with Chief Brandon Lyskett working 4,000 hours last year.

"No one is saying we don't have a good system," he said. "We need to change some things."

Council Member John Hoggatt said money is a factor in the discussions. He said he did not realize how underfunded and overworked the service was.

"It would cost taxpayers quite a bit more money to be sustainable," Hoggatt said.

Hartman said the paramedic and EMT model was the most cost efficient, effective option. He said if the council does decide a two-paramedic model is best, then it should have St. Croix EMS provide it. He also requested that the EMTs have a chance to present a model to the council.

Paramedic Joe Elkin asked if the two ambulances that would be stationed at Hudson Hospital would be part of Lakeview's dynamic deployment model. O'Connor said the city would include language that two ambulances always remained in Hudson.

Council Member Randy Morrissette questioned how that would work, when Lakeview EMS covers multiple communities as well as large events. Lakeview EMS Manager Jon Muller said the service contracts ambulances for events.

Morrissette also questioned why the city would switch from the three ambulances St. Croix EMS has to the two HealthPartners would provide. Muller said the second and third St. Croix ambulances are being used only 15 and 5 percent of the time.

Morrissette said the council should be getting more of this information first. McCormick questioned what information Morrissette had requested that he did not get.

Hartman asked for the staff to see more information on the Lakeview EMS and its statistics like response times. Lakeview Hospital President Ted Wegleitner said the hospital would provide those numbers.

"Our debate is not with St. Croix EMS," he said.

EMS staff member Lance Ross said discussion on the issue should be happening in open sessions, with all the information shared. O'Connor said at this point the council has shared all it can. McCormick said closed sessions on the issues have been for developing negotiation strategy.

The city will hold a public hearing on the issue either in a special session in April or at the first May meeting.