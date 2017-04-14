St. Croix County more than a million 'to good' in 2016

County Administrator Patrick Thompson said the county's expenditures came in about $840,000 less than expected. The county's revenue was also up about $600,000.

"We were over a million dollars, close to 1.4 million, that will fall to the bottom line in the undesignated fund balance," he said.

Fund Balance Policy

The board approved changes to its fund balance policy, including moving the proceeds from the sale of real estate from the debt service to the capital improvements fund.

"This provides greater flexibility for the board," Thompson said.

Supervisor Tom Coulter proposed the proceeds go instead to the general fund. Thompson explained that would require the county to pass a resolution to transfer the funds. A motion by Coulter to move the proceeds to the general fund failed.

Supervisor Bob Long said the county has sizable debt, and it would be more fiscally responsible to continue to transfer those proceeds to the debt service.

"I'd really prefer not to make this change," he said.

Supervisor Dan Hansen said the county already had a good process for paying down debt, and he'd like to see it continue to move forward with new projects.

The transfer to capital improvement funds was approved 13-4, with Supervisors Ryan Sicard, Tom Coulter, Long and Andy Brinkman voting no.

Health Center

County board approved the increase of the general fund for the Health Center in New Richmond from $670,000 to $1 million. Thompson said the contingency fund for the project is depleted and additional contingency is needed to complete the project.

"We've come 90 yards, we need to complete the project and get it across the goal line," he said.

DNR Funds

The county also approved the transfer of $1.8 million from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to St. Croix County. DNR Regional Director Dan Bowman said more projects are available using the funds collectively between the DNR and county than if they worked independently. Bowman said he'd like to see work on unique, legacy projects.

"I think there's some great projects out there," Bowman said.

Grant applications

The county board approved three separate grant applications brought by the Community Development Committee.

A grant for the creation of a stormwater, erosion and sediment control ordinance prompted a discussion on the specific wording. Supervisor William Peavey questioned a part of the application that stated population growth had contributed to pollution of St. Croix County waters, saying he had seen no empirical proof of that. Supervisor Dan Hansen said studies have shown a correlation. A motion by Peavey to change the wording to may failed 11-5, with one abstaining. The motion as originally worded passed 16-1, with Peavey voting no.

Two other grants for St. Croix Crossing trailhead facilities and St. Croix River land acquisition were approved.