Community voices support, concerns with county bike plan

The Community Development and Transportation Committee held the hearing after a plan presentation to the board at its regular Tuesday meeting.

Planning & Land Information Administrator Brett Budrow told the board that the plan gives recommendations and will serve as a guide for further development of bicycle and pedestrian facilities. Having a plan like this in place not only makes it easier for the county to look towards the future, but is a boost when applying for grants.

"That's one of the major reasons the plan is important," Budrow said.

The plan includes 108 miles of new bikeways or path recommendations, including full offroad paths, bike lanes or additional shoulder space in different areas. It also includes areas recommended for enhancements in signage and striping.

"Trying to set up the future of implementation and success," Budrow said.

Individual project recommendations are laid out generally in the plan, and would be explored completely at the time of those projects.

"The plan is the beginning," Budrow said.

Supervisor William Peavey of the Transportation Committee recommended a few changes to the plan, including moving one bikeway to an off road path and clarifying winter road maintenance.

During the public hearing, Mariann Webber of Hudson told the committees she has worked with biking activities and events around the county and has had opportunities to talk to many bikers.

"There's a huge, huge energy that's coming up around people who want to have safe bicycling opportunities," she said.

Mark Gherty asked the committee members and their fellow supervisors to approve the plan. He said bicycling draws in more tourism money, and has an impact of over $1 million.

"You have an opportunity like we haven't had in a long time," he said.

Jim Webber of the Hudson Common Council said the plan will develop a safer, more convenient way for people to bike in the area.

"This system will bring us a new type of bike rider and that's called family," he said.

Susan Heiser of the St. Croix Bike and Pedestrian Trail Coalition said she supported the plan, but thought it was missing a process for communities to access the county plan as well as funding mechanisms for the smaller communities within the county.

The county board could take action on the plan at its May 2 meeting.