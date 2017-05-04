Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    May 7-12 is Denny Darnold Week in Hudson

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Mayor Rich O’Connor shakes hands with retiring Community Development Director Denny Darnold during a proclamation honoring Darnold for his 31 years of service. The week of his retirement, May 7-12, was named Denny Darnold Week. Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia

    In honor of Community Development Director Denny Darnold's retirement on May 12, Mayor Rich O'Connor proclaimed the week of May 7-12 to be Denny Darnold Week in the city.

    The proclamation is to honor Darnold's 31 years of service to the city. During this time, Darnold has overseen hundreds of development projects. One of his major accomplishments was the St. Croix Business Park.

    O'Connor said Darnold's "calmness, integrity, positive outlook, subtle sense of humor" have all guided the city as it develops.

    "Denny's had his fingerprints on virtually everything that happened in this city," O'Connor said.

    Darnold said he was grateful for the support and welcome that he and his family has received from Hudson over the years.

    "It's been an honor to represent the Hudson community," he said.

    Michael Johnson will serve as the new Community Development Director.

    Explore related topics:NewsgovernmentCity of HudsonHudson City Council
    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
    Advertisement