May 7-12 is Denny Darnold Week in Hudson

The proclamation is to honor Darnold's 31 years of service to the city. During this time, Darnold has overseen hundreds of development projects. One of his major accomplishments was the St. Croix Business Park.

O'Connor said Darnold's "calmness, integrity, positive outlook, subtle sense of humor" have all guided the city as it develops.

"Denny's had his fingerprints on virtually everything that happened in this city," O'Connor said.

Darnold said he was grateful for the support and welcome that he and his family has received from Hudson over the years.

"It's been an honor to represent the Hudson community," he said.

Michael Johnson will serve as the new Community Development Director.