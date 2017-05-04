Traffic a concern for former dog track development

Led by KF Investments, the space will include a baseball stadium, brewery, athletic complex, mini golf, restaurant and retail space, corporate offices, condos and housing. Development will happen in phases, with full build out in three to five years.

Traffic concerns will arise as the development proceeds, but Community Development Director Denny Darnold said that is not just due to this project.

“That traffic has been building on Carmichael Road for a number of years now,” Darnold said.

The city is working on launching a corridor study of Carmichael Road to address these problems.

Council Member Jim Webber said based on his experience driving in that he felt this design was not going to work in the immediate area of Carmichael Road and Coulee Trail.

“I don’t believe this plan is going to fix the issue we have already and is going to get worse,” Webber said.

Darnold said the development’s analysis had been looked at by two traffic engineers, and possible issues need to and have been identified.

“But you might as well shut down any development at all in Hudson and wait 10 years until the new interchange goes in if you’re going to want for the system to not get potentially worse than it is now,” Darnold said.

Webber said he wanted to see the city look beyond what’s necessary for just the next year. Darnold said the corridor study, which will be brought forward by next year, will do that.

Council Member Bill Alms asked what the mayor and council members can do help move the study forward. Darnold said the city would like to meet with Gov. Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation either in Madison or when he is visiting nearby to discuss the topic.

The preliminary master plan allows the developer to now look at the details of the project.

“We need to get down to a much finer tooth planning and engineering,” Darnold said.

Site work on the development could begin in June.

The plan passed 5-0, with Council Member John Hoggatt absent.