Sheriff Shilts to retire in July

Shilts, whose term expires at the end of 2018, said the decision to retire this summer involved "the culmination" of several factors.

"At this point because of circumstances in my life I am unable to fully commit the kind of effort needed to accomplish the mission," the 55-year-old said. "With that, I need to step aside and make way for someone who can devote the necessary time and effort to accomplish the mission."

The development kicks off a process to fill the sheriff's position through appointment by Gov. Scott Walker. Candidates will apply through the governor's office and interview with a panel before finalists meet with Walker in advance of his final decision.

Shilts said the last time a St. Croix County sheriff was appointed through this process —following the death of Sheriff Paul Burch in 1998 — it took about six weeks to name a successor.

Shilts said that while he hopes that whoever fills his remaining term comes from within the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office ranks, he won't endorse any particular candidate. Doing so could splinter loyalties in the agency, he said.

Shilts said he believes that succession planning he's already completed will allow for a smooth transition to the department's next leader. Someone from within the department will be "capable of carrying on what needs to be done," he said.

Shilts retires after more than 37 years in law enforcement.

He began his career as a reserve officer with the New Richmond Police Department in 1979 before taking a job in 1984 with Somerset police, where he rose to the rank of sergeant. Shilts was hired to work in the St. Croix County jail in 1987 before becoming a patrol officer with the sheriff's office.

He was assigned to drug investigations in 1997 and was temporarily attached to the U.S. Attorney's Office for about three years working on methamphetamine investigations. During that time Shilts said he performed numerous undercover local drug buys for the task force.

He became the sheriff's department patrol sergeant in 2000 before being promoted to patrol captain in 2006. Shilts was promoted to chief deputy under former Sheriff Dennis Hillstead, who retired in 2010 when Shilts won his first term in office.

Looking back on accomplishments the department has made on his watch, Shilts said he's proud of the chaplain program that helps officers and members of the public. He also pointed to employee training and technology upgrades, including a computer forensic program, which he championed on the campaign trail.

But Shilts deflected credit for the accomplishments, saying the job "has never been about me."

"It is and always has been about something much bigger," he said. "Being trusted with the safety of the people of the county and the maintenance of the peaceful life that they want and deserve is a huge responsibility."

He said he's proud of the partnerships department staff have forged in helping solve high-profile cases like the Schaffhausen murders of 2012 and the Bradford murders of 2015 — both of which resulted in convictions and life sentences for the defendants.

"I couldn't be more proud of them," Shilts said of sheriff's department staff. "I'll stack 'em against anybody."