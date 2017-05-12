County approves bike and pedestrian plan

The plan maps out 108 miles of potential new bikeways including wider shoulders, bike lanes and a few off-road paths. Community Development Director Ellen Denzer said the majority of the work is paved shoulders, bike lanes or other minor enhancements like signs and striping. The work would be done in conjunction with road projects.

The estimated cost of the possible projects is about $33 million.

Funding

Several public members expressed concern over the cost of the plan.

Richard Ottino of the town of Hudson said he was opposed to the spending for the bike path system.

"It's critical to look at what you're spending and look at it closely," Ottino said.

Denzer said the document has no intent that the county will fund anything; rather, it gives recommendations on applying for grants and outside funding.

Glenwood City resident Annette Olson said she was against the plan, and wanted to keep her city rural.

"Grants at federal and state level are our money, too," she said.

Supervisor Andy Brinkman said the board has set aside $100,000 for implementation of the plan. Denzer said that is correct, but she does not have a directive on how to spend that money.

Brinkman asked why the county didn't look at ways to pay for the plan. Denzer explained the plan outlines outside sources such as grants, trail donations, licensing and participation fees as funding options.

Supervisor Bob Long said he could not support this particular plan.

"Where's the money going to come from?" he said. "This particular plan is too extensive and too expensive."

Supervisor Scott Nelson said things are fluid with transportation and roads.

"You have the plan for when the money is right," he said.

Efforts to support bicycling could have a positive economic impact on the area, Denzer said. Citing information from Minnesota Department of Transportation, Denzer said the effects of bicycling on the area in 2014 included about $777 million of economic activity and another $14 million from tourism with 50,000 visitors attending bicycling events.

"I do think there is an economic benefit. It is significant and it comes from bicycling," Denzer said.

Supervisor Tom Coulter said he was opposed to the plan because of the continued maintenance required for paths.

"Unless there's really a strong local investment and commitment to attentively maintaining these paths especially I think we're looking at a huge nuisance in terms of maintenance," Coulter said.

Road map for local municipalities

Supervisor Christopher Babbitt said funding sources will come together once the projects get to that point of development.

"We're not voting to make money available," he said. "We're simply saying that this plan makes sense to us."

Public member Mark Gherty said he supported the plan as he thinks it is a great tool to spark discussions.

"The approval of this plan is a road map for the future, and it is not an authorization or a commitment to spend any money," he said.

Supervisor Agnes Ring clarified that all project decisions will be made at the local level. The plan is just a way to connect the dots from idea to implementation.

"We are just trying to have a vision so when we do want to do it there's a guide that helps us make the right decision as we go," she said.

The plan, Denzer said, represents what the county's local communities want, and is a compilation of projects they were already looking to do. She stated 16 out of the 21 townships, six of the 10 villages and all four of the cities had bike and pedestrian planning at the local level already.

The county started working on this plan more than 18 months ago, when a previous plan that outlined projects ended in 2015.

During the planning, Denzer said the county held five open houses across the county, two project workshops, a stakeholder listening session and provided a box with handouts and information to be distributed at community events.

"This has been vetted," she said. "Based on the survey and the other material we've had, it really represents what people want to see."

Ultimately, local projects will be under local control. Denzer said individual municipalities will decide what projects to take on, and the county can't make them do anything. Denzer said it is not the county's intent to use imminent domain with this project.

Instead, the plan gives local municipalities a comprehensive guide to back up their efforts.

"This is a great opportunity to support our local communities," Denzer said. "For the county to support the towns, cities, villages who have been doing planning and have wanted this kind of document to support them going forward."

Thomas Spaniol, St. Joseph town chairman, said this plan is necessary for St. Joseph to receive funding for its planned bike projects through grants and other ventures.

"It gives us the roadmap as we go forward," Spaniol said.

The plan passed 13-5, with supervisors Ryan Sicard, Tom Coulter, Bob Long, Andy Brinkman and David Peterson voting no. Laurie Bergren was absent.