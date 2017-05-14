North Hudson looks at EMS funding options

The current model has the four communities of North Hudson, City of Hudson, Town of Troy and Town of Hudson funding the service on a per capita basis. The cost per capita is $14 for 2017. With the proposals presented by EMS to the Hudson Common Council, that could increase to $27.25 per capita by 2022.

If the same model is used, that would mean the village contribution would increase from $52,998 in 2017 to $102,378 in 2022.

Currently, the village pays 13 percent of the funding while using 9 percent of services. In contrast, Troester said the city of Hudson pays 50 percent and uses 71 percent of the services. Troester said that means the village pays $422 per call while Hudson pays $190 per call.

"They do provide a service," North Hudson Administrator Gloria Troester said of the city. "And they do have some ground base expenses that needs to be somewhat considered."

Two different options were presented to balance out the funding.

The first option Nathan Troester presented is a five-year average usage model. This would have every model pay the same amount for their usage per run call, $379.55 in 2018 for example. This would mean North Hudson would then support 9 percent of funding and pay about $52,268 for 2018.

The second option is based half on per capita and half on run call. Troester said this option would have North Hudson pay $483 for its usage in 2018, a total of $59,564 for 2018.

Village President Stan Wekkin said the village will present these options to its partners. He said the village has wanted to change the funding for a while now.

"What we're trying to look at is to make it more equitable for the village to pay for the services," Wekkin said. "If we do keep St. Croix EMS the way they are this could help us afford that."

In other business, the fire contract was tabled by the village finance committee while it determines how the increases will be funded. The village is still covered by fire service in the meantime.