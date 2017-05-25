Administration Committee members agreed to further research of a proposed ordinance that would require certain service providers to pay a living wage, as determined by federal guidelines and regional factors.

The initial language in the ordinance would require hourly wages of at least $11.93 in 2017, which is equal to the poverty line the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services determined for a family of four.

The amount would gradually increase to 115 percent the federal poverty line by 2021.

County Supervisor Roy Sjoberg, who chairs the committee, nudged the conversation forward at the May 17 meeting.

"...I believe our county pays everyone at least a living wage," Sjoberg said. "But for other service providers who perform services on behalf of our county and pay their staff and employees so little that they're living below the poverty level, that means to me that the fair market system isn't working."

A similar Eau Claire County ordinance, which served as a model for Sjoberg's proposal, went into effect January of this year.

It requires an hourly rate of $11.68 for certain contracts with the county that exceed $30,000.

Jeff Smith with Eau Claire Citizen Action, a group that supported the ordinance, said low wages can lead to a high turnover rate and burden providers with training new employees every few months.

"I will tell you from the moral aspect, from the philosophical aspect, that anyone who works should not have to be living in poverty," Smith said during public comment at the meeting. "Anybody who is servicing and serving the most vulnerable populations, which is definitely county human services, should be paid an appropriate wage."

Opponents, however, say the ordinance would drive up the cost of services and ultimately cost taxpayers more.

Roberts resident John Kraft called the ordinance a "bullying tactic" that would stifle competition for businesses that work with the county.

"From the county perspective, there is no justification or internal need driving this legislation," he said during public comment. "It's not being proposed to address any specific need as far as I can tell that the county actually has, but rather to further a leftist agenda."

Other counties

The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce opposed the ordinance when it was under county board consideration last year.

Bob McCoy, Chamber president and CEO, said at least one company has had to reduce health benefits and 401k plans to offset the increased costs of contracting with the county.

"It's one of those situations they should take into consideration that, if you're going to get good dependable people, you have to pay more," McCoy said. "We believe we should let the market drive the wages."

Although County Purchasing Director Frank Daxler said the ordinance approval drew plenty of controversy in January, the county will need more time to determine its economic impact.

"There are some vendors out there who have provided us feedback that it will increase their cost substantially, but when they looked at it and saw that it affects only the people who work for the county, perhaps it didn't provide much of an increase," he said.

For some businesses, however, Daxler said a wage hike was inevitable.

One cleaning company, he said, indicated that they had planned to raise wages to retain more employees.

Exceptions

As with the ordinance passed in Eau Claire, not all businesses St. Croix contracts would have to increase their wages under the ordinance.

Exemptions in St. Croix would include cultural institutions, nonprofit organizations and other government entities. It would also exempt professional service contracts and child alternate care contracts.

Eau Claire County's exemptions include:

• Contracts with companies that employ fewer than 20 people

• Professional service contracts

• Purchase of goods or commodities

• Some companies that have existing contracts with the city

More discussion

No action was taken on the proposed St. Croix ordinance at the meeting.

Administration Committee members say more research is needed before any decisions are made.

Committee member Ron Kiesler encouraged further discussion through town hall events and meetings with county departments the ordinance would likely affect.

"It seems like some level of disincentive if we don't create a system in our society whereby hardworking adults can support themselves and their families," he said. "That's the type of spirited debate that I would like to engage further on at some point."

Sjoberg said that although Eau Claire's lead on a living wage ordinance provides a convenient model, discussion could help develop one more suited to St. Croix County.

"I'm not trying to just boost the economy, I'm not thinking that broadly, I'm just saying why don't we, as a county that's part of this big economic system, study the cost and the benefit of invoking and ordinance such as this," he said. "... Maybe it's good in theory and cannot happen."