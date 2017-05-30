Steel retires after 50 years of service to cemetery board

In 1966, Steel first joined the Willow River Cemetery Board as an employee. He had been auditing their books before joining officially as the secretary.

"I just kind of took over and never quit," he said. "They kept reappointing me year after year."

After decades of service, a vacancy came up on the board, and Steel became a board member.

"I figured I might as well have an official vote," he said.

The service continued, with Steel managing the work as secretary while serving as a board member.

"I did it for so many years and it was just one of those things," he said. "Time after time."

Over the years, Steel said everything typically went smoothly, leaving no big issues to reflect on as he looks back.

"There really weren't any issues I couldn't handle," he said.

His time did see the expansion of the cemetery, changes to burial methods and updates to regulations.

Steel moved to Hudson about 60 years ago when he married his wife, who is a Hudson native. He quickly accepted the town as his own, and said his service on the cemetery board was part of his contribution to his community.

"It was just something I could do and they needed people to do it," he said.

The cemetery board wasn't the only contribution he's made over the years. He's also been a part of the Hudson Hospital Board, the St. Croix County Crime Stoppers, St. Croix County Historical Society, The William H. Phipps Foundation and more.

"I've probably served on every board and committee in Hudson," he said.

Steel said he would encourage anyone who was thinking about serving on a community board to do it.

"They always need qualified people," he said.

Three people will now be filling Steel's shoes - one person to handle records, one for the financial aspect and one new member on the board.