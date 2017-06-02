North Hudson creates swim area at Ferry Landing

Watercraft will not be able to operate or park within the area. Boat launching will still be open from the ramp on Galahad Road to access the St. Croix River, Village Clerk Melissa Luedke said.

The area comprises most of the beach, Village Attorney Terry Dunst said at the March 7 meeting.

"Big picture of the ordinance is that it's not going to allow watercraft parking down there at the beach, period," Dunst said. "It's basically going to cover the sandy area."

The Park Board will adjust the space as needed with changing water levels.

"We're going with cover that park so there isn't this much space they can slide one in," Village President Stan Wekkin said.

The change came as a response to complaints from village residents.

"I appreciate the patience of the citizens down there that have had to put up with the noise and not being able to use the beach," Wekkin said.

Markings on the beach and buoys in the water will designate the swim area.

The change was passed unanimously by the board.

"Hopefully it will be a little bit quieter down there this summer," Wekkin said.