Milestone Mining permit approved amid citizen concerns

Council Member Joyce Hall pulled the issue from the consent agenda and asked it be sent back based on complaints from Town of Troy resident Suzanne Van Mele.

Van Mele said she was concerned about water quality, damage to homes from the blasts and the possibility that the mine was processing frac sand, used in fracking. She said there had been 40 complaints about the mine since 2007. Van Mele said she also felt residents did not get enough notice of the previous public hearing.

Community Development Director Mike Johnson said notices were mailed to homeowners within the range required by law, and the meeting agendas were posted. He also said he toured the site and saw no sign of frac mining, and the permit does not allow for it.

Milestone Materials geologist Candy Anderson said the site does not have frac mining or washing. In the past, they have washed industrial sand at the site, but notified the Department of Natural Resources and city at the time.

To her knowledge, Anderson said the company has received six complaints since 2010. Johnson said the company has a list of about 40 people who are contacted when blasting occurs, but this list is based on requests for notification not complaints.

Anderson said Milestone has worked to address the complaints they have received. It has sent inspectors to a home complaining of damage, and found it was not due to blasts. Anderson said the company has also met with a resident concerned about water quality at the last meeting, and offered a water test for the well.

Council Member Randy Morrissette said Milestone has been good about addressing any issues that arise.

"These folks have been good neighbors," he said.

The permit expired in 2015, but Anderson said the company was told it was not a good time to receive the reapplication. Johnson said he could not speak to that issue.

The conditional use permit was approved unanimously.