If parking cannot be provided, the city will charge a $8,500 fee per parking stall— an amount that nearly triples the previous fees.

The Hudson Common Council unanimously approved the amendment Monday, June 19.

The amended ordinance was one of seven options outlined in a study the city and Chamber of Commerce commissioned to find solutions to downtown Hudson's crowded parking situation.

The study, conducted by Rich and Associates, found that about 70 to 100 percent of parking spaces in some areas downtown were occupied during peak hours.

Other solutions the study recommended included paid parking lots, hiking up parking permit prices, stricter law enforcement and building a new parking garage— an $8.5 million cost that would be paid, in part, by revenue the city generates with parking tickets, meters and permits.