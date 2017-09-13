Elected in 2012 to Wards 1-3 in St. Joseph and 3-6 in Somerset, Ring will step down from her position Sept. 30.

Ring announced after the Sept. 5 Board of Supervisors meeting that she accepted a position with the Family Resource Center of St. Croix Valley, a non-profit organization that aims to strengthen children, families, and communities by offering education, resources, and support.

"During process that we serve families in three counties and have partnerships with many, many public agencies and organizations," Ring said.

She reached her decision, she said, in hopes of avoiding conflict of interest or the appearance thereof.

During her announcement, Ring thanked her fellow board members and the "loyal, dedicated" staff at St. Croix County, prompting a standing ovation in the County Board room.

"I wish you all the best in your continued work to make St. Croix County a great place to live and work," she said. "I love St. Croix County, I've had family here since 1850's, so its future is important to me."