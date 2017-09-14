The council also approved remodeling the EMS facilities at city hall. The work includes improving sleeping and kitchen facilities. Total cost is not to exceed $5,000. Additionally, the council approved the purchase of replacement radios for the service, at a cost not to exceed $16,000. Several of the radios are more than 10 years old and lack features of the new system.

County library

During citizen comments, Paul Berning of the Hudson Area Library Board presented a resolution for the council to take a stand against St. Croix County Board of Supervisors voting in the past to not fund the Hudson library to the fullest and to request full funding.

On a separate agenda item, the council voted, as it has in the past, to request an exemption for the county library tax. The exemption is allowed if the operating expenditure of the public library is not less than the average of the previous three years.

Window replacement

The council awarded a contract to replace windows at city hall to Derrick Construction for $76,700. The bid was the lowest that still had the required certifications. The bid is for the first phase, which will cover the third floor.