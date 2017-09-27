County supervisors approved a resolution in September 2016 that raised wages for employees who'd worked in their current position for a certain number of years.

The county bases wages on the McGrath Uniform Compensation Grid, a 19-step model that was developed for the county and received supervisors' approval last year.

Commissioners reviewed an item in the current budget proposal that would raise all eligible county employees' wages on step, a move that would raise the county tax levy $450,000.

If approved, the county-wide pay step advancement would affect roughly 550 to 600 non-union employees with satisfactory performance evaluations. It would, however, not apply to elected officials, contracted employees or the county administrator.

"A step is the most normal increase that all of our employees would expect," said County Supervisor and Administration Chair Roy Sjoberg. "It would be an aberration, I think, to deny this step."

The resolution supervisors approved last fall bumped up employees who worked in their current position for more than six years an additional step up to step six, which is considered market rate. Employees who worked in their current position for at least ten years also advanced a pay step to a maximum of step 8.

The decision cost the county an additional $106,000 to advance 95 employees.

But a language adjustment County Supervisor and Administration Commissioner Jill Berke proposed Sept. 20 would include employees' total years of service to the county rather than years in their current position.

The proposal would cost an additional $116,000 on top of the increase approved last year and raise wages for an additional 90 employees.

Berke said multiple long-term county employees reported accepting a promotion from a position that would have ultimately paid more once the McGrath grid took effect.

"It is inequitable for those that have given allegiance as employees to St. Croix County and given probably their entire career faithfully for the county," Berke said of the current criteria. "I would argue that it is indeed fair and equitable treatment to not only compensate additional for the 95 employees referenced, but also to be fair and equitable to the other 90 employees."

Other commissioners, however, remained skeptical of the proposal.

Commissioner Scottie Ard, who also serves on the Board of Supervisors, said the proposal could muddle compensation processes and that the language needs clarification.

"When you're going to reward everyone, then do so," Ard said. "But if you're going to reward years of service within a position, it makes it much easier in calculating those wages, salaries and benefits based on the McGrath Scale."

Ard was among commissioners who voted against the additional step increase, which failed 2-3.

The cross-county employee pay raise remains on the 2018 budget proposal, which will be subject to a Board of Supervisors vote in October.