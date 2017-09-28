Community speaks on Carmichael Corridor

The open house had traffic numbers on display, showing the area sees about 30,000 cars a day. Also on display was the preferred Wisconsin Department of Transportation plan for the Carmichael Corridor and Interstate 94 interchange, which is under state control. This plan adds loops to the northeast and southeast as well having the east ramps connect to I-94 at Coulee Road and Crest View Drive. According to Community Development Director Mike Johnson, the interstate interchange will have state work done within the next five years, but the timeline could change.

This study will look at the area on Carmichael Road from the former St. Croix Meadows racing track to the Hudson Middle School. In addition to long-term planning solutions, the city is also looking for short-term fixes.