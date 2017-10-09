The Yocoms, owners of Madison Avenue Wine & Spirits, located in Hudson are honored to provide this necessary safety equipment to the Hudson Police Department for K-9 Badger. As members of the local, small-business community, they appreciate the hard work and dedication of all their local officers and the unique abilities that K-9 Badger brings to the department's ability to protect and serve the city they call home.

K-9 Badger is a 2-year-old German shepherd that loves to run around and play fetch with his favorite Kong ball when not working. Badger recently completed three months of K-9 training in May 2017 and started working the streets in June, alongside his partner, officer Larson. K-9 Badger currently works the day shift and will be returning this fall to complete his certification for drug detection with the St. Paul Police K-9 Training Program.

The door pop and heat alarm system, valued at $1,500 and provided by Radiotronics in Stuart, Fla., and the K-9 medical kit, valued at $150 and provided by Hero K9, will be shipped directly to the department through Hero K9's distributor, Streicher's, in Minneapolis — proudly serving public safety professionals since 1953. A complimentary BarkBox will also be sent to the department for each K-9 receiving equipment related to this grant award, thanks to Bark & Co., in New York.