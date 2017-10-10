City asks for process for resolutions

The request was made by council member Randy Morrissette after the city received citizen proposed resolutions including an inclusion resolution and resolution against sanctuary cities.

"If we go down this road we're going to end up being the city council of resolutions and I'm not interested in that," Morrissette said.

Council member John Hoggatt questioned if the city can limit resolutions. He said resolutions are defined as a formal expression of opinion, rather than an ordinance.

City Attorney Catherine Munkittrick explained the council can adopt procedures on whether it wants to take time to consider resolutions that aren't addressed to specific authorities the council has.

Citizens would still have procedure for submitting policy, Munkittrick said, using the petition procedure. This requires a specific number of signatures on a petition for the council to consider the topic.

With a possible procedure forthcoming, the committee decided to postpone discussion on the inclusion resolution.

At the following council meeting, two more resolutions were brought forward by citizens. One would have the city recognize Constitution Week during the week of Sept. 17, 2018 with members from Citizens of the St. Croix Valley teaching classes at city hall. The other proposed resolution was for respect of human life. This resolution includes a piece that Hudson organizations and citizens would not "promote, fund nor cause the artificial termination of any person regardless of their stage of development."