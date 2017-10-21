Hanley selected as 2018 road project

Initial planning had been for the rest of Vine Street, but a potential Wisconsin Department of Transportation detour led staff to recommend Hanley instead. Bonding for the project was made under the general title of street improvement, in case changes were needed, Finance Director Brenda Malinowski said.

City Engineer Tom Syfko told the council he found out recently that no detour will be needed on Vine Street, but it is late to move ahead with that project for 2018 now, as it is a full reconstruction.

Hanley Road is a surface project, and will be done in two phases. First from Carmichael Road to O'Neill Road, and then O'Neill Road to Heritage Boulevard.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $897,000. Funding will come from the annual mill overlay and budget, savings from the Grandview Drive project and either undesignated capital fund or street maintenance budget.

With concerns about safety for pedestrians, the council asked Syfko to bring back quotes for a separate assessment of the crosswalks in the area.